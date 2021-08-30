K-State Launches Whiskey Partnership with Boot Hill Distillery

Courtesy K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kansas – K-State Athletics and Boot Hill Distillery have partnered to launch Wabash Reserve, the Wildcats’ officially licensed whiskey, which will be available for purchase beginning Sept. 1.

Distilled by K-State alumni at Boot Hill Distillery in Dodge City, Wabash Reserve is made from grain grown on Boot Hill Distillery’s farm and is an agricultural link that dates back to 1863 when K-State was founded as the nation’s first land grant university.

“We are thrilled to work with fellow K-Stater Hayes Kelman (owner/CEO) and his entire Boot Hill Distillery staff on this unique and exciting project, which we know will be popular with our fans,” said K-State athletics director Gene Taylor. “There are very few universities with officially branded whiskey partnerships, and we are appreciative of the work of our staff, our partners at Learfield, Affinity licensing, the great people at Boot Hill and all of the statewide businesses who will carry this premium beverage.”

Poured over a cube of ice, served neat, or in a favorite cocktail, Wabash Reserve is the perfect way to celebrate the Wildcats and the legacy of Kansas State University. Each bottle purchased helps support K-State and an alumni-owned Kansas company.

A high-wheat Kansas Bourbon, the Wabash Reserve will have a pot-still mash bill of 55% corn, 35% wheat and 10% unmalted barley. Bottled at 90-proof and aged two years, it includes notes of leather, dried fruit and allspice on the nose and roasted sweet corn, orange peel and caramel on the palate.

“Our goal with this project is to bring people together,” Kelman said. “Whiskey brings people together and K-State is a place that brings people together, so what better way to do this than for all K-Staters to be able to gather and enjoy a high-quality glass of whiskey.”

Fans are encouraged to visit their local liquor stores throughout the state of Kansas next week to purchase Wabash Reserve.

The product, distributed by Standard Beverage, will also be available in restaurants and bars across the state.

For more information on this release and to see a continually updated list of carriers, visit https://www.boothilldistillery.com/wabashreserve.