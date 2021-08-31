Memorial service to be held at Liberty Garden in Wright Park

It is a date we will never forget. Sept. 11, 2001, the day terrorist attacks occurred in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. that claimed the lives of 2,996 Americans.

For the 20th anniversary of the attacks, City of Dodge City staff will be holding two memorial events on Saturday, Sept. 11 throughout the day.

The annual tree planting ceremony will be held at the Dodge City Fire Department Station 1, (201 Soule St.) starting at 7:45 a.m., the time when the first plane crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York. More trees will be planted at the times of the other plane crashes that took place on that day 20 years ago at 8:03 a.m., 8:45 a.m. and 9:10 a.m.

“We want to thank Western Beverage and Fidelity State Bank for sponsoring two of the trees that will be planted,” said Keep Dodge City Beautiful coordinator Corey Keller. “The planting of the trees is also in conjunction with the Keep America Beautiful annual National Day of Planting, which begins Sept. 8.”

Following the morning tree plantings, a Day of Remembrance Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. at the Liberty Garden on the east side of Hoover Pavilion in Wright Park.

According to the city, the service will be held to remember those who lost their lives from the terrorist attacks along with the servicemen and women who gave their lives on that day and beyond it.

“The public is welcome at both events and encouraged to participate in this day of honor and remembrance,” said Dodge City Regional Airport Manager Kelli Enlow.

If you are unable to attend the events but would still like to view the tree plantings and memorial service, the city will be broadcasting the events live on its Facebook page.

