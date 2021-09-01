Credits to go towards Hennessey Hall campus improvements

Recently the City of Dodge City received Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits from the Kansas Historical Society which will be equal to 25% of qualifying expenses incurred during a qualified project on a qualified building.

According to assistant city manager Melissa McCoy, buildings must be qualified historic structures and Hennessey Hall is listed on the State and National Register of Historic Places. Therefore, credits will be available for purchase after the project is completed.

The tax credits will be for improvements at Hennessey Hall for the future KANSASWORKS Workforce space, restrooms and new Makers Space.

According to the city, The Makers Space is a project through the Rural Education and Workforce Alliance and will be open to the public for use.

"The Makers Space will be a place for individuals and business owners can go to emphasize on ideas they have whether it is creating a product, or needing a space to work on projects," Rural Education and Workforce Alliance coordinator Kyla Keller said. "In the first year we will have a multimedia machine available to print anything you can think of. We will also have vinyl machines and a heat press for people to create T-shirts, backpacks, hoodies, coozies and more. All supplies can be purchased through the Makers Space."

Construction on the makers space is still being finalized while the KANSASWORKS and restrooms are set to be complete by Oct. 15.

As KANSASWORKS is set to relocate to the Hennessey Hall campus, it will join current occupants Newman University, the Southwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging, Dodge City Community College RSVP, First Step Counseling, Russel Child Development, SER, Arrowhead West, Lead for America and United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS( Mobile Services) as well as the University Center and police training center.

According to Abigail Crandall with KANSASWORKS, it is estimated to open mid to late October with plans to hold an open house after the move.

"We look forward to helping job seekers and employers from our new space as well as partnering closer with other organizations within Hennessey Hall," Crandall said.

