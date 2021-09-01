USDA accepting loan requests through Oct. 29

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Monday that intermediary lenders can apply for loans through the new Heirs’ Property Relending Program. Applications for the loan will be through Oct. 29 which is aimed to help agriculture producers and landowners resolve succession and heirs’ land ownership.

“Heirs’ property issues have long been a barrier for many producers and landowners to access USDA programs and services, and this relending program provides access to capital to help producers find a resolution to these issues,” said Charles, Pettijohn, acting Farm Service Agency state executive director. “USDA is committed to revising policies to be more equitable and removing barriers faced by heirs’ property owners is part of that effort.”

According to the USDA, FSA loans up to $5 million at a 1% interest rate to eligible lenders through HPRP, then those eligible lenders will re-loan funds to heirs to help resolve title issues by financing the purchase or consolidation of property interests and financing costs associated with a succession plan.

To apply for the HPRP loan, use the application form (FSA-2637) and submit to the FSA by mail to:

FSA Deputy Administrator for Farm Loan Programs

Loan Making Division

STOP 0522

1400 Independence Avenue, S.W.

Washington, DC 20250

The FSA also stated a webinar on the loan program will be held on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. Interested lenders can register or learn more on the FSA Outreach and Education webpage.

It must be noted that eligible lenders, intermediary lenders must:

Be certified as a community development financial institution, and

Have experience and capability in making and servicing agricultural and commercial loans that are similar in nature.

If applications exceed the amount of available funds, FSA will prioritize applicants that both:

Have at least 10 years or more of experience with socially disadvantaged farmers; and

Are located in states that have adopted a statute consisting of enactment or adoption of the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act (UPHPA).

A list of these states is available at farmers.gov/heirs/relending, according to the USDA.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com