DCCC Receives Humanities Kansas Grant

Lance Ziesch

DCCC assistant director of marketing, community relations

Humanities Kansas recently awarded $2,200 to Dodge City Community College to support humanities projects at the upcoming 2021 Dodge City International Festival.

DCCC Learning Resource Center Director, Holly Mercer, who will serve as the project’s director, said the college will have two different humanities events at this year’s International Festival, which will be on Sept. 19, from 3 to 7 p.m., in downtown Dodge City.

“One is a panel discussion at the Dodge City Carnegie Center for the Arts, which is a continuation of the ‘Faces of the East Side Neighborhoods Portrait’ project that was part of the first Dodge City International Festival back in 2019,” she said. “The other is an ethnic clothing photo exhibit.”

Mercer said that for the ethnic clothing photos, models will be dressed in apparel that represents various cultures including Los Viejitos and folkloric dancers, Guatemalan traditional clothing and Charro clothing.

“Jalen Gifford, of Dodge City, will be taking these photos by DCCC’s Lake Charles on Sept. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m.,” Mercer said. “We hope to get at least 10-15 different shots for the project. Then after the festival on Sept. 19, the plan is to move the entire ethnic photo exhibit to the DCCC Learning Resource Center.”

Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas Executive Director, said Humanities Kansas likes to support projects that provide Kansans with spaces to “share stories and build community.”

“The panel discussion on the Mexican Village and the clothing exhibition featuring traditional apparel will offer Kansans the opportunity to learn about Dodge City’s diverse community and connect with the unique cultures and traditions that have shaped the area,” Mulvihill said.

Humanities Kansas is an independent nonprofit organization that spearheads movements of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities and their democracy. Since 1972, HK’s pioneering programming, grants, and partnerships have documented and shared stories to spark conversations and generate insights.

Together with statewide partners and supporters, HK inspires all Kansans to draw on diverse histories, literatures, and cultures to enrich their lives and to serve the communities and state they proudly call home.