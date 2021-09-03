Employers in Dodge City continue to search for the right candidates

Coming out of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses and employers either had to make adjustments to its workforce or operation hours.

As 2021 moved along, things seemed to be getting better until the Delta Variant and others like it began to reshape the rest of the year in terms of employment opportunities.

For businesses in Dodge City, pandemic or not, it has been a tough going in finding the right candidate to fit the job.

"It's tough to find quality help," said Brock Cunningham, general manager of Best Western Plus Country Inn & Suites in Dodge City. "We have a great staff at this time but are we looking for more? Absolutely. We try to hire extra for back up but the economy is tough."

The hospitality industry was one of many that took a major hit during the pandemic.

According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, COVID-19 wiped out 10 years of hotel job growth. The AHLA said leisure and hospitality accounted for 39% of all jobs lost since the onset of the pandemic, more than any other sector. Currently, hotels will remain nearly 500,000 jobs below the industry’s pre-pandemic employment level of 2.3 million employees in 2021.

Hotel revenue was also down close $44 billion in 2021 compared to revenue generated in 2019 with occupancy levels dropping 10% from 2019 as well.

"It's hard to get people to come in and apply," Cunningham said. "We were fortunate to not have to lay anyone off, we did have to cut hours but everyone understood why we needed to do it. Housekeeping is a huge issue in the hospitality industry so unemployment is hurting everybody."

According to Dodge City/Ford County Economic Development director Joann Knight, the Kansas Department of Labor shows Ford County at an unemployment rate of 3.3% as of the July labor market report which is higher than it had been in the past few months.

"The job markets having success or not vary tremendously," Knight said. "Many of the frontline hospitality and service businesses are struggling more than the manufacturing and medical. We are seeing job postings on our www.dodgecityhasjobs site from a variety of business.

"There are some businesses that have cut back on hours or services as they face shortages. Again, this is mostly in the frontline hospitality and service industries.

"I feel that there are two parts that are primarily affecting our workforce in that many teenagers and seniors that would typically take the frontline jobs have opted out of the workforce at this time, primarily due to COVID. We are also seeing several of our businesses growing and adding more positions. The biggest obstacle is getting people to apply with so few in the market place right now. This is happening nationwide and many communities are struggling with workforce shortages."

As of now, the active unemployment total is showing 603 unemployed, 17,879 employed from a labor force of 18,482 in Ford County, according to the KDOL July report.

Knight added the August 2021 labor report will be released on Friday, Sept. 17.

Meanwhile, large employers such as Boot Hill Casino & Resort and Victory Electric have mostly faired well.

According to Victory Electric vice president of corporate services Amy Grasser, Victory Electric only has two job openings which are for vice president of communications and communications coordinator.

"We have interviews scheduled this week to get the (vice president) position filled," said Grasser. "The other position we don’t want to fill until we get the VP position filled so that position can help select their new person."

When asked how Victory Electric has been able to maintain a full workforce, Grasser said because jobs in the utility industry are in high demand.

"When we have openings we always get a great pool of candidates to apply to choose from," Grasser said.

Since reopening at the end of May 2020 after the state mandated closure related to COVID-19, Boot Hill Casino & Resort experienced labor shortages.

According to Boot Hill Casino & Resort senior director of marketing Jessica Rabe, while the pandemic amplified the shortage, being fully staffed has always been a challenge in the western Kansas market. The shortage effected all departments, but especially operating departments like food and beverage, slots and table games.

“We are hiring positions in almost all departments," said Boot Hill Casino & Resort director of human resources Erika Oldham. "The great thing about working at Boot Hill Casino is that you can be trained in almost any specialized area. You don’t have to come in with years of experience working at a casino, we’ll work with you to find the best position for you and provide the training to make you successful”.

Casino general manager Diane Giardine added, “At Boot Hill Casino & Resort we connect people to fun through our entertainment experiences and extraordinary service. We create a community that brings people together. We focus on making sure that Boot Hill Casino & Resort is the best place to work for our team members. We’ve added incentives like a referral program that rewards our team members that help recruit their family and friends to work with us.

“We feel the best way to bring in new team members is to have our current team members tell people what it is like to work at Boot Hill Casino.”

The casino also has a starting rate of $16 or more per hour for several positions which include tips.

Since the casino is open 24/7, it allows for employees to work with human resource department to find the best shift and position that is suited for them.

“In October, we’ll begin hosting open interviews every Tuesday so that potential team members can easily come to find out more about any position,” said Oldham.

The Tax Entities in Dodge City

The City of Dodge City, Ford County, Dodge City USD 443 and Dodge City Community College are feeling the crunch in finding the proper candidates for the job.

According to Ford County administrator J.D. Gilbert, the county is experiencing a county-wide shortage, most specifically in some administrative positions, detention officers and truck drivers.

"Applicants are limited," Gilbert said. "We are posting on social media, and pushing to interview and select quality candidates quickly."

At the city, assistant city manager and legislative affairs Ernestor De La Rosa, said while police officers has been an ongoing challenge to find, within the last year it has been difficult finding employees for the public works department.

"CDL drivers are on demand right now," said De La Rosa. "This year specifically, we struggled with seasonal and part-time personnel. "Furthermore, it is difficult to compete with wages the private sector is paying and Dodge City/Ford County has more jobs available than people to fill them when looking at our unemployment rate.”

According to city human resources officer Tara Schraeder, the city has attempted to combat its police officer shortage by offering a recruitment bonus to our current officers and a hiring bonus for new officers.

"We also offer a wage increase incentive for those in qualifying positions if they successfully obtain their CDL," Schraeder said. "We advertise for our positions on our website, Facebook, DodgeCityHasJobs.com and do occasional radio ads in an attempt to reach the bulk of our community.”

At Dodge City Public Schools, there is a shortage in both certified and classified staff.

According to Dodge City USD 443 public information officer Kerri Baker, with certified staff, it is mostly due to more certified teachers leaving the field then entering and with classified it is mostly with para professional educators and finding individuals that want to support education in the classroom.

"I think we are pretty good on other classified positions unless the position requires advanced degrees or certifications," Baker said. "As a district we are offering incentives and looking for alternative methods to help individuals become certified in the field of education. We are also adjusting our approach to certain classified positions and helping employees work through specialized training programs to grow our own highly qualified employees in certain trades as well."

The school district also has programs promoting para to teacher through Newman University.

"We are having conversations about teaching and careers in education in our high school career technical education programs," said Baker.

Dodge City Community College is seeing issues in finding candidates currently in a couple departments.

According to DCCC assistant vice president of administration and human resources, Title IX co-coordinator Kristi Ohlschwager, the college is short staffed in child care and maintenance departments but is also continuing to hire and onboard staff at a regular rate.

"We have made needed updates to duties and responsibilities, in addition to updates to salaries based on market survey information in order to recruit and retain talented candidates," said Ohlschwager.

To fill those positions, according to DCCC Foundation director and community relations Christina Haselhorst, the college has advertised on social media, local newspaper and some higher education websites.

"That allows us to reach as many potential and talented candidates across the nation," said Haselhorst. "While some areas take a little more time to find and attract candidates, many of our programs in which we are seeking employees have been inundated with applications. "The DCCC HR department and administration have been doing a fantastic job, in my opinion, of researching qualifications, salary averages, and program needs through their continuous market surveys of each department or program."

Moving Forward

To help address the city's housing shortage, the Cunningham family of Brock Cunningham's father Bill and mother Kim, owners of the two Dodge City Best Western's, opened the Silver Spur lodging in May 2020.

The new location is mostly extended stay apartments with kitchenettes.

"It was beneficial for housing at this time and it’s really picking up because of the housing shortage," said Brock Cunningham.

Looking forward as to what may be in store locally as the pandemic continues, Brock Cunningham is hopeful but it’s still scary to think about.

"You know this year we saw families doing more road trips than flying as they were ready to get out on the road," he said. "That's what brought people through out area. But as the pandemic picks back up again, are we scared of what can happen? Yes we are."

Boot Hill Casino & Resort open interviews will be held at its administration offices located at 2601 N. 14th Avenue from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, beginning in October.

Potential employees can find out more about open positions and apply on Indeed or BootHillCasino.com.

