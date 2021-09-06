Seatings on sale now for Dinner with Chef Steve at United Wireless Arena

The successful Dinner with Chef Steve will be returning to the Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center on Thursday, Sept. 16 in Dodge City.

This installment of the dinner will be open to 45 persons starting at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour and the five-course meal plans running from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

According to conference center and United Wireless Arena managers VenuWorks, Dinner with Chef has had tremendous success in the past, selling out almost instantaneously each time it has been offered. Dinners are scheduled on a weekday, to cooperate with local restaurants and not compete for diners on weekends when they would usually go out to eat.

Chef Steve Southern is the resident chef for catering at the Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center who wanted to offer unique local dining experiences with the use of his extensive culinary experience.

A former restaurant owner in Austin, Texas, Southern has received rave reviews from Austin Food Magazine and has prepared meals for Presidential candidates, actors such as Al Pacino, Matthew McConaughey and Holly Hunter, as well as Musicians (ZZ Top, BB King, George Strait) and sports icons including Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, according to VenuWorks and has collaborated with famous chefs seen on Chopped, Top Chef and Gordon Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen.

A cash bar with offerings from the Boot Hill Distillery will also be available with the meals and Southern will be on-hand to explain the menu selections and to visit with those in attendance.

Reservations are being accepted now and can be arranged by calling United Wireless Arena at 620-371-7811 or 620-371-7804 or stopping by the ticket office in person between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tables can be arranged from two to eight people and limited settings will be $50 per person.

The menu for Dinner with Chef Steve can be viewed at the UWA website at https://www.unitedwirelessarena.com/events/2021/09dinner.

