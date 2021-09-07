Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizarraga tickets on sale September 10 at United Wireless Arena

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizarraga will be performing at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City on Friday, Oct. 15.

The performance is in part of the national celebration that runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 annually.

Drinks and dancing on the arena floor will be provided with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and ranging from $69 to $89.

Spanning over eight decades, La Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizarraga is one of the most recognized names in Mexican music with more than 200 recorded productions and more than five straight years of a single reaching the No. 1 spot in both Mexico and United States radio.

Formed by Don Cruz in 1938, La Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizarraga took the sound of wind music and incorporated the musical style north of the border, called “big band” music in the United States, according to VenuWorks, managers of United Wireless Arena.

Between 1950-1970 Cruz took the band from Mexico and the U.S. to tour five continents across the globe.

After Cruz's passing in 1995, the band's tradition was kept through his sons, playing for U.S. president George W. Bush and at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The band had gone on to win nine Latin Grammys, the Icon Award at the Latin BMI Awards and has an official day dedicated to them in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 9, as “the Official Day of the band El Recodo de Don Cruz Lizarraga.”

Tickets can be purchased by calling the United Wireless Arena box office at 620-371-7878 or online at www.UnitedWirelessArena.com or through Ticketmaster.com.

