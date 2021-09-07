Roller skating at the arena to start with a range of dates

For the first time at United Wireless Arena, roller skating will be available starting on Friday, Sept. 10 with a range of dates to follow through Oct. 9.

According to VenuWorks, managers of United Wireless Arena, with the assistance of the City of Dodge City and Ford County Commission, roller skating will be held over two hour skating sessions on the arena floor with up to 150 skaters allowed on the arena rink per session.

“Roller skating is a great way to promote healthy activity in the community that is available for all ages and fitness levels, while still being fun, and we are all very enthusiastic about providing that outlet for the surrounding communities,” said United Wireless Arena executive director Chris Ragland

According to the American Heart Association, roller skating is one of the top aerobic exercises a person can do as roller skating works muscle groups in the body, such as quads, abs, calves, glutes and arms, while causing more than 50% less stress to joints than running.

The AHA said that just 30 minutes of roller skating can produce a heart rate of at least 148 beats per minute and one hour per week of skating can burn up to 600 calories.

Sessions for skating will be held around open weekends when the Arena or adjoining Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center, does not have conflicting events scheduled.

With multiple sessions being offered per date, skating sessions would last for two hours and cost $12, with a discount rate of $10 being offered for students (K-12) and senior citizens (over 60).

The following are the dates scheduled but are subject to change:

Friday, Sept. 10

Saturday, Sept. 11

Friday, Oct. 1

Saturday, Oct. 2

Saturday, Oct. 9

The Friday skate time sessions will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 to 10:15 p.m.

The Saturday skate sessions will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m.

The arena will be vacated of patrons between sessions and sanitized to comply with cleaning and sanitization protocols, similar manner to what was done during ice skating in 2020.

The arena is still planning to hold ice skating in November and December and roller skating season will be scheduled going forward between February and October each year.

For more information and upcoming scheduled skating dates, visit the United Wireless Arena website at www.UnitedWirelessArena.com/events/rollerskate or call the arena at 620-371-7390.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com