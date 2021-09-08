Ford County's COVID cases up 12.7%; Kansas cases surge 17%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Editor's note: Due to a calculation error, local communities' death records from the latest week were repeated as the previous week in these reports between July 26 and Aug. 30.

New coronavirus cases leaped in Kansas in the week ending Sunday, rising 17% as 11,334 cases were reported. The previous week had 9,690 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked 17th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 5.2% from the week before, with 1,146,098 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 0.99% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 44 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ford County reported 178 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 158 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,529 cases and 84 deaths.

Gray County reported 17 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 13 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 691 cases and 14 deaths.

Hodgeman County reported two cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported two cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 224 cases and 10 deaths.

Clark County reported 12 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported eight cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 287 cases and seven deaths.

Meade County reported 15 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 13 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 561 cases and 13 deaths.

Edwards County reported six cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported four cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 288 cases and 12 deaths.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Montgomery County with 848 cases per 100,000 per week; Republic County with 841; and Greenwood County with 819. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Sedgwick County, with 2,628 cases; Johnson County, with 1,567 cases; and Shawnee County, with 985. Weekly case counts rose in 74 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Sedgwick, Shawnee and Miami counties.

Kansas ranked 24th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 57.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 62.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Saturday, Kansas reported administering another 51,645 vaccine doses, including 24,171 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 53,970 vaccine doses, including 24,915 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 2,943,920 total doses.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 27 counties, with the best declines in Wyandotte County, with 652 cases from 726 a week earlier; in Greenwood County, with 49 cases from 94; and in Butler County, with 278 cases from 313.

In Kansas, 85 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 52 people were were reported dead.

A total of 378,080 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,635 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 39,944,987 people have tested positive and 648,468 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Thursday, Sept. 2.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,140

The week before that: 1,144

Four weeks ago: 850

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 128,205

The week before that: 128,869

Four weeks ago: 95,496

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.