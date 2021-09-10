Fundraiser to be held to provide support to those with disabilities

A fundraiser to help support those with disabilities will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14 through a partnership with Applebee’s in Dodge City and Prairie Independent Living Resource Center.

The “Together We Care” event will be from 4 to 8 p.m. where PILR will be on hand at Applebee's to discuss the services they offer for support for those with disabilities.

While on-hand, Applebee's will be offering a special menu with 50% of the proceeds going towards PILR.

“This will be the second time this year that Applebee’s Grill and Bar has featured our organization and we are so appreciative of them and the entire community for showing their support,” said PILR Dodge City service coordinator Phil Handsaker. “We so appreciate general manager Cassondra Welch and the Applebee’s team for their being willing to partner with organizations like ours.”

With the goal of full inclusion and acceptance of people with disabilities, PILR is a non-profit organization through education and advocacy.

For more information, contact PILR at 620-371-7690 or to make donations.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com