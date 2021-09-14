Campaign assists homeowners with installing smoke alarms

Over the years, the Community Housing Association of Dodge City, the City of Dodge City and the Dodge City Fire Department came together to install free smoke alarms in various neighborhoods.

Recently, CHAD has partnered with the American Red Cross for its Sound the Alarm Campaign.

According to Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation housing and special projects coordinator Angie Gonzalez, the American Red Cross provided the corporation with 10-year smoke alarms to continue its efforts in making households safer in the community.

How To Keep Your Family Safe

Take several steps to protect your family and home from fires:

Practice your two-minute escape drill.

Test your smoke alarms monthly.

Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor's home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

Practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.

Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

Check the manufacturer's date of your smoke alarms. If they're 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced. Follow your alarm's manufacturer instructions.

For those interested in receiving smoke alarms or other assistance through the Community Housing Association of Dodge City, applications are available online at www.dodgecityhousing.com, in person at 101 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd., 2nd floor or can be requested through email housing@dodgedev.org.

For more information, visit SoundTheAlarm.org to pledge to prepare your family against home fires.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com