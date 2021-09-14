Ford County's COVID cases fall 26.4%; Kansas cases plummet 12.3%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 9,939 new cases. That's down 12.3% from the previous week's tally of 11,334 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked 20th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.9% from the week before, with 1,010,209 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 0.98% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 19 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Some governments may have delayed reporting across the Labor Day holiday, and people who normally would have been tested might not have been tested then. Week-to-week comparisons may be inaccurate.

Ford County reported 131 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 178 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,660 cases and 85 deaths.

Gray County reported 10 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 17 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 701 cases and 14 deaths.

Hodgeman County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported two cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 224 cases and 10 deaths.

Clark County reported 14 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 12 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 301 cases and seven deaths.

Meade County reported four cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 15 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 565 cases and 13 deaths.

Edwards County reported two cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported six cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 290 cases and 12 deaths.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 62 counties, with the best declines in Johnson County, with 1,213 cases from 1,567 a week earlier; in Sedgwick County, with 2,346 cases from 2,628; and in Shawnee County, with 781 cases from 985.

Kansas ranked 25th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 58.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 63.1%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kansas reported administering another 45,616 vaccine doses, including 19,938 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 41,765 vaccine doses, including 19,584 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 2,989,536 total doses.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Jewell County with 1,007 cases per 100,000 per week; Chautauqua County with 862; and Stafford County with 842. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Sedgwick County, with 2,346 cases; Johnson County, with 1,213 cases; and Shawnee County, with 781. Weekly case counts rose in 40 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Butler, Barton and Jefferson counties.

In Kansas, 135 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 85 people were were reported dead.

A total of 388,019 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,770 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 40,955,201 people have tested positive and 659,970 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,136

The week before that: 1,158

Four weeks ago: 1,056

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 121,201

The week before that: 128,256

Four weeks ago: 111,242

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.