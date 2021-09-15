First performance of the concert season coming Sunday

The 2021-22 concert season for the Dodge City Community Concert Association is set to begin Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Dodge City Civic Center.

Kicking off the season will be a performance by Presidio Brass starting at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are: season tickets adult-$50; student-$20; family-$120; single event tickets; adult-$25; student-$10 and family-$60.

According to Dodge City Community Concert Association president Julie Ellis, the Association is taking steps to conform to the social distancing recommendation by adjusting the seating arrangements in the auditorium. There will also be hand sanitizer in various locations throughout the building.

"There is not a mask requirement, but we encourage any who wish to wear a mask to do so," Ellis said. "Of course, if anyone is ill, we would ask that they do not attend the concert.

"We are excited to provide this opportunity for people to attend and enjoy this fabulous live entertainment.

"The past year has been difficult for many people and this is a chance to throw off the pall of gloom and doom we are hearing right and left every day in the media. Come out and enjoy a beautiful evening with friends and community."

This year will feature an added benefit for those that purchase season tickets.

According to Ellis, a local restaurant will honor your ticket with a 10% discount on dinner for the evening of the concert. To receive the discount, the ticket must be presented.

The civic center will have two points of entry on the west and south end of the facility.

Parking reservations are going to be made for those with mobility constraints at the two points of entry and additional parking will be available on the north side of the building.

If you have any questions in regards to the performance or the Association or tickets, contact Ellis at 620-682-2144.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com