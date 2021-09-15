Grand opening of M.T. Liggett Visitors Center set for October

MULLINVILLE — Driving along Highway 54 in southwest Kansas, many residents and tourists come across an area of unique windmills and artwork as they approach the town of Mullinville.

The artist M.T. Liggett was known in the area as an interesting and vocal individual in regards to all things southwest Kansas.

Now the sculptor's legacy is being honored.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the M.T. Liggett Visitors Center will hold its grand opening in Mullinville with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m.

According to M.T. Liggett Art Environment, Mullinville, KS & 5.4.7 Arts Center executive director Ann Dixson, Liggett was a one of a kind "grass-roots" artist who built an outdoor art environment in Mullinville and was featured in many publications and videos and his work is well known throughout the United States.

Liggett died in 2017. He was 86.

To celebrate the grand opening, there will be live music by Mike Benish, food trucks, drinks and heart cookies.

Attendees will also be able to view over 600 pieces of art preserved by the Kohler Foundation along with new exhibits by Flint Hills Design that tell the story of Liggett as well as the work by the M.T. Liggett Trust and Friends of M.T. have done to preserve his legacy.

