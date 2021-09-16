Ford County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 33% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 33% of people living in Ford County are fully vaccinated as of Sept. 14, according to data from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Kansas reported 390,880 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 3% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Kansas as of Sept. 14 are Johnson County (64%), Graham County (63%), Douglas County (54%), Marshall County (54%) and Jackson County (54%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Ford County as of Sept. 14:

How many people in Ford County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

39% of people in Ford County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 13,448 people

33% of people in Ford County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 11,246 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Kansas have been vaccinated so far?

59% of people in Kansas have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,708,951 people

50% of people in Kansas are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,447,023 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.