Retiree sees the changes in technology at libraries over the years

After 40 years with the library system in Dodge City, Cindy Shipley

announced her retirement as of Thursday, Sept. 30.

Shipley began her career for the Southwest Kansas Library System, housed in the Dodge City Public Library building starting on June 15, 1981. From there she went on to work for the Dodge City Public Library on June 15, 2003.

A graduate of St. Mary of the Plains College, Shipley earned her BA degree in English and applied for the Southwest Kansas Library System after seeing an advertisement.

"I thought it would be a great job for an English major, and I always loved the library," Shipley said. "I did not earn a Master of Library Science degree, but I’ve always been proud of being a Library employee. I consider myself an 'unofficial' librarian."

In the beginning Shipley said libraries weren't as high tech compared to know and computers weren't in use, using card catalogs and rotary phones along with VHS tapes and books on cassette tapes.

"Besides books, patrons now have access to computers, DVD and Blu-Ray videos, books on Compact Discs, e-books, faxing, document scanning, notary service and so much more," Shipley said. "The Dodge City Public Library also houses the Kansas Heritage Center.

"I would have to say that technology has changed libraries the most. It has made libraries more accessible to patrons and has enhanced their services and the capability to connect with the community. "Having said that, I truly believe the human connection is the most important aspect of libraries. Librarians care about the people they serve."

When asked what she will miss most, Shipley said it would be her coworkers and those who used the library.

"I’ve made many friends over the years, and I’ve enjoyed working at the library," Shipley said.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com