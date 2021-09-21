Ford County's COVID cases fall 39.7%; Kansas cases holding steady

Mike Stucka

Kansas reported 9,823 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 9,939 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 1.1% from the week before, with 1,030,256 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 0.95% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 36 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Some governments may have delayed reporting across the Labor Day holiday, and people who normally would have been tested might not have been tested then. Week-to-week comparisons may be inaccurate.

Ford County reported 79 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 131 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,739 cases and 85 deaths.

Gray County reported 19 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 10 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 720 cases and 14 deaths.

Hodgeman County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 224 cases and 10 deaths.

Clark County reported five cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 14 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 306 cases and seven deaths.

Meade County reported one case and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported four cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 566 cases and 14 deaths.

Edwards County reported four cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported two cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 294 cases and 12 deaths.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Stafford County with 1,059 cases per 100,000 per week; Coffey County with 929; and Ness County with 836. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Sedgwick County, with 2,402 cases; Johnson County, with 1,436 cases; and Shawnee County, with 597. Weekly case counts rose in 46 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Johnson, Riley and Sedgwick counties.

Kansas ranked 26th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 59.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 63.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kansas reported administering another 37,876 vaccine doses, including 15,957 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 45,616 vaccine doses, including 19,938 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 3,027,412 total doses.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 54 counties, with the best declines in Shawnee County, with 597 cases from 781 a week earlier; in Douglas County, with 242 cases from 299; and in Wyandotte County, with 447 cases from 500.

In Kansas, 98 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 135 people were were reported dead.

A total of 397,842 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,868 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 42,087,432 people have tested positive and 673,763 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,136

The week before that: 1,158

Four weeks ago: 1,056

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 121,201

The week before that: 128,256

Four weeks ago: 111,242

