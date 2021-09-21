Hospital to integrate management system over next three years

PRATT — Pratt Regional Medical Center, with locations in Pratt, Dodge City, Liberal and St. John, has announced the successful completion of its new accreditation process awarded by DNV.

A global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider, DNV, with its accreditation program, is the only one to integrate the ISO 9001 Quality Management System with the Medicare Conditions of Participation.

Instead of every three years, the Integrated Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations accreditation program, consists of annual hospital surveys encouraging hospitals to share information across departments and to discover improvements in clinical workflows and safety protocols openly.

According to PRMC, it demonstrated it met or exceeded patient safety standards (Conditions of Participation), set forth by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, by earning accreditation.

“The DNV program is consistent with our long-term commitment to quality and patient safety,” said PRMC vice president and Chief Nursing Officer Tammy Smith. “The ability to integrate ISO 9001 quality standards with our clinical and financial processes is a major step forward.”

From the date of its accreditation, PRMC has three years to achieve compliance with ISO 9001, to advance its quality and sustainability objectives.

“We have taken an entirely different approach to accreditation, and hospitals are really responding,” says DNV Healthcare USA Inc. President Patrick Horine. “Since accreditation is a must-have credential for just about every hospital in this country, why not make it more valuable, and get more out of it? That’s where ISO 9001 comes into play and turns the typical get-your-ticket-punched accreditation exercise into a quality transformation.”

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com