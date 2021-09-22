City mill levy set at 44.355

City commissioners approved the 2022 budget on Monday, with an anticipated mill levy of 44.355, according to city finance director Nicole May.

"The Revenue Neutral Rate mill levy is 44.297," said May.

The 2022 budget will have an unreserved balance of $4,102,321 in the general fund; $15,663 in the special liability fund; $7,502 in the library fund; $3,518 library employment benefit funds; $50,770 for bond and interest; $107,513 for capital improvement fund; $141,066 for sales tax fund — special projects; $1,005,398 for sales tax fund — depreciation and replacement; $262,403 for sales tax fund — organizational funding; $55,048 for sales tax projects — events fund; zero for sports commission; $482,097 for the depot; $103,338 for Community Improvement District; $175,308 for RHID; $415,809 for convention and visitors bureau; $378,375 for special streets and highways fund; $38,862 for special parks and recreation; $555 for special alcohol and drug; $198,618 for transient guest tax; $21,712 for civil asset forfeitures; $8,625 for fire, CPR training fund; $3,230 for GREAT program; $416,713 for capital equipment fund; $283,701 for development and growth fund; $32,639 for public art fund; $434,202 for General Obligation Bonds 2019; $1,786,392 for General Obligation Bonds 2020; $233,199 for Boot Hill Museum; -$390,269 for YMCA building project; -$250,983 for airport terminal renovation; -$713,674 for CREW building; %1,915,046 for water and wastewater utility fund; $487,571 for sanitation fund; $71,512 for drainage utility fund; $17,490 for vehicle maintenance; $3,089,259 for medical insurance fund; reserved balance of $100,000 for Hoover fund and $28,879 for unreserved balance; $83,682 for economic development revolving account and $181,110 for St. Mary of the Plains campus trust fund.

"The only comment I'll make is again thank staff for the work to get us to the mill levy," Mayor Rick Sowers said. "I'm hoping when evaluation comes out that we drop even further. I think we will, I think we're conservative on that."

The 2022 budget was approved with a 4-0 vote. Commissioner Kent Smoll was absent from the meeting and did not vote.

Commissioners reached a development agreement with Volz Builders for a Rural Housing Incentive District for the Milstock Addition which would bring in 24 single-family residences at a market value of no less than $170,000 each.

The housing units would be for three-bedroom homes and a garage.

Additionally, commissioners approved a proposal with Tatro Plumbing for infrastructure improvements to the Milstock Addition not to exceed $1,235,158.34.

The infrastructure agreement is part of an RHID where the city will pay $53,447.67 for sewer installation.

Funding for the project will also come from Special Assessments by the RHID and city Wastewater Collection Fund.

In keeping with the Milstock Addition, the commission approved the installation of three LED street lights from Victory Electric for $25,189.03. Funding for the street lights will come through the RHID.

The Milstock Addition approvals were made unanimously.

Commissioners also approved two lease agreements on the Hennessey Hall campus. The first lease agreement was with KANSASWORKS for its move to the Hennessey Hall campus in the west wing of the facility.

The agreement will be for five years with the workforce center making a quarterly payment of $5,425.88 or $21,703.52 a year.

With the addition of KANSASWORKS on the Hennessey Hall campus, it joins the Rural Education and Workforce Alliance, University Center and Newman University among others on the site.

The second lease agreement was for the Prairie Independent Living Center, a non-profit promoting the inclusion of people with disabilities into the community.

The PILR lease agreement is for one-year, $5,652 annually, a figure based on non-profit tenants at $6 per square-foot.

The lease agreements were approved with a unanimous vote.

To replace a feed motor for the Warrior Project biofuel facility, commissioners approved the replacement unanimously from JCI Industries for $37,214. Payment for the feed motor will be made from the Warrior Project depreciation fund.

