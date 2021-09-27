Dr. Trevor Brock is latest addition to iDocs in Dodge City

Born and raised in Dodge City, Dr. Trevor Brock didn't expect to return to his hometown when getting out of school for optometry.

Brock is the newest addition to iDocs, located at 2520 N. 14th Avenue in Dodge City, alongside optometrists Dr. Robert Hatfield, Dr. Jordan Gwaltney and Dr. Melissa Cole.

A 2013 graduate of Dodge City High School, Brock went on to his undergraduate at the University of Kansas for microbiology before heading to Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Memphis is one of the few schools that give a discounted rate to Kansas students," Brock said on Friday. "I kind of looked at Memphis, the one in Oklahoma and St. Louis as they're the three that do that and I just interviewed there and liked the vibe of the school and it kind of stuck with me."

Brock began optometry school in 2017 then went on to graduate in 2021. Upon graduating, a return to Dodge City ended up on Brock's radar.

"It was never really my plan, that's how it goes though," Brock said. "But I have a lot of family still around a good deal of friends that came back here and this was a good opportunity at this eye doctor.

"I grew up coming here to Dr. Hatfield and I've worked here in the past, you know and I like the office and everything kind of fit together."

Within the landscape of optometry, the scope of the practice is changing, according to Brock as Kansas adds more abilities for care.

"Every state has different scope of practice of what you're allowed to do as an optometrist versus ophthalmologist," said Brock. "I'm kind of hoping as my career progresses, Kansas gets some more of those abilities like laser procedures and injections which I learned how to do in school but we can't currently do in Kansas which is regulated by the government."

One goal Brock is able go after for patients of Dodge City is assisting children with near-sighted issues.

"I'm near-sighted myself and there's kind of a growing trend in reducing near-sightedness in children," he said. "It's really common these days with screens and so I'm hoping to get into that as well, into the various methods of slowing down near-sightedness in children."

According to Brock, the issue of children’s near-sightedness continues to grow as more children have reduced outdoor time and increased screen time.

"If it's really bad, extreme near-sightedness can cause some health issues down the road in your eyes," Brock said. "So we're gonna stop it while their kids cause once it's set, it's too late."

To combat the screen uses, Brock said there are contact lenses available, special eye drops and to play outside as much as you can. Brock is also interested in the overall general care he and the team at iDocs can bring to each patient.

"I want to focus on the near-sighted aspect but outside of that, I'm happy to be a general practice, and get a little bit of everything," he said.

To schedule an appointment with Brock, contact iDocs at 620-227-3071 or 888-862-2020.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com