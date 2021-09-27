State Fair Market Wheat Show Winners Announced

Andrea Burns

Ford County Extension Agent

HUTCHINSON — The winners of the 2021 Kansas State Fair Market Wheat Show were announced last week during the 2021 Kansas State Fair.

This year’s contest included 82 samples representing 25 counties. These wheat samples were collected at local elevators and graded by the Kansas Grain Inspection Service

The class winners are as follows:

Class No. 1- Hard White Wheat Varieties

1st- Vernal Lattmore, Grant County- Danby

2nd- J. Frank Mages, Ford County- Joe

3rd- J. Frank Mages, Ford County- Silverado

Class No. 2- Hard Red Wheat Blends

1st-David Blasi, Pratt County

2nd- Steve Slief, Pratt County

3rd- Steve Berning, Wichita County

4th- Don Williams, Ford County

5th- Christine Wilber, Republic County

Class No. 3- All Other Private Hard Red Wheat Varieties or Hybrids

1st- Bruce Koehn Wilson, Gray County-LCS Mint

2nd- Aaron Simons, Wichita County- T-158

3rd- Lyndon Toews, Gray County- T-158

4th- Morgan Trinkle, Pratt County- LCS Mint

5th- Kadan Frick, Pawnee County- LCS Mint

Class No. 4- All Westbred/Monsanto Hard Red Wheat Varieties

1st- Steve Reinhardt, Russell County- Winterhawk

2nd- Lyle Katz, Edwards County- Winterhawk

3rd- Steven Zukowske-, Republic County- WB Grainfield

4th- Gary Stimatze, Pratt County- Winterhawk

5th- Kent Moore-, Pratt County- Winterhawk

Class No. 5- KSU Hard Red What Varieties

1st- Ian Dunn, Stafford County- Overley

2nd- Randy Fritzemeier, Stafford County- Bob Dole

3rd- Rawly Kaufman, Russell County- Bob Dole

4th- Leon Dunn, Stafford County- Overley

5th- Kent Moore, Pratt County- Bob Dole

Class No. 6- Other Public Hard Red Wheat Varieties

1st- Bill and Ivan Milton, Stafford County- Doublestop CL+

2nd- Sam Sterling, Pratt County- Doublestop CL+

3rd- Tim Turek, Sumner County- Doublestop CL+

4th- Wayne Miller, Stafford County- Buckhorn

5th- Tad Tranbarger, Stafford County- Buckhorn

The winner of the Eastern Kansas Sweepstakes award was Tim Turek from Sumner County with his entry of Doublestop CL+.

The winter of the Western Kansas Sweepstakes award was Bill and Ivan Milton from Stafford County, also with his entry of Doublestop CL+.

The overall Grand Champion of the 2021 Show and receiving a gold watch from the Governor, was Bill and Ivan Milton from Stafford County and their entry of Doublestop CL+.

Reserve Grand Champion honors went to Sam Sterling from Pratt County, also with a Doublestop CL+.

For more information on the market wheat show, contact you local K-State Research and Extension Office.