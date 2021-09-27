State Fair Market Wheat Show Winners Announced
HUTCHINSON — The winners of the 2021 Kansas State Fair Market Wheat Show were announced last week during the 2021 Kansas State Fair.
This year’s contest included 82 samples representing 25 counties. These wheat samples were collected at local elevators and graded by the Kansas Grain Inspection Service
The class winners are as follows:
Class No. 1- Hard White Wheat Varieties
1st- Vernal Lattmore, Grant County- Danby
2nd- J. Frank Mages, Ford County- Joe
3rd- J. Frank Mages, Ford County- Silverado
Class No. 2- Hard Red Wheat Blends
1st-David Blasi, Pratt County
2nd- Steve Slief, Pratt County
3rd- Steve Berning, Wichita County
4th- Don Williams, Ford County
5th- Christine Wilber, Republic County
Class No. 3- All Other Private Hard Red Wheat Varieties or Hybrids
1st- Bruce Koehn Wilson, Gray County-LCS Mint
2nd- Aaron Simons, Wichita County- T-158
3rd- Lyndon Toews, Gray County- T-158
4th- Morgan Trinkle, Pratt County- LCS Mint
5th- Kadan Frick, Pawnee County- LCS Mint
Class No. 4- All Westbred/Monsanto Hard Red Wheat Varieties
1st- Steve Reinhardt, Russell County- Winterhawk
2nd- Lyle Katz, Edwards County- Winterhawk
3rd- Steven Zukowske-, Republic County- WB Grainfield
4th- Gary Stimatze, Pratt County- Winterhawk
5th- Kent Moore-, Pratt County- Winterhawk
Class No. 5- KSU Hard Red What Varieties
1st- Ian Dunn, Stafford County- Overley
2nd- Randy Fritzemeier, Stafford County- Bob Dole
3rd- Rawly Kaufman, Russell County- Bob Dole
4th- Leon Dunn, Stafford County- Overley
5th- Kent Moore, Pratt County- Bob Dole
Class No. 6- Other Public Hard Red Wheat Varieties
1st- Bill and Ivan Milton, Stafford County- Doublestop CL+
2nd- Sam Sterling, Pratt County- Doublestop CL+
3rd- Tim Turek, Sumner County- Doublestop CL+
4th- Wayne Miller, Stafford County- Buckhorn
5th- Tad Tranbarger, Stafford County- Buckhorn
The winner of the Eastern Kansas Sweepstakes award was Tim Turek from Sumner County with his entry of Doublestop CL+.
The winter of the Western Kansas Sweepstakes award was Bill and Ivan Milton from Stafford County, also with his entry of Doublestop CL+.
The overall Grand Champion of the 2021 Show and receiving a gold watch from the Governor, was Bill and Ivan Milton from Stafford County and their entry of Doublestop CL+.
Reserve Grand Champion honors went to Sam Sterling from Pratt County, also with a Doublestop CL+.
For more information on the market wheat show, contact you local K-State Research and Extension Office.