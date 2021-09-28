KBI arrests Edwards County Undersheriff

EDWARDS COUNTY – On Monday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of the Edwards County Undersheriff.

According to the KBI, the arrest stems from an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The arrest took place at around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

"At approximately 7:40 p.m., a 911 call was made from a residence in Kinsley," the KBI said in a news release. "When a deputy from the Edwards County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene, he learned that Robert “Bobby” Blackwell, 39, of Kinsley, who is the Edwards County Undersheriff, was involved in a physical altercation. At approximately 8:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI to investigate the incident."

After the call into Kinsley, KBI agents collected evidence and held interviews which led to the arrest of the undersheriff.

According to the KBI, Blackwell has been charged with aggravated domestic battery and he was booked into the Ford County Detention Center.

The KBI stated nothing further will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

