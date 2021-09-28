Santa Fe Trail 200th Anniversary: The Barbed Wire Ball and Posts Marking the Fort Hays – Fort Dodge Military Road

Bill Bunyan

Special to the Globe

For the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail the Dodge City/Fort Dodge/Cimarron Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association is spotlighting sites along the trail in Ford and Gray Counties.

This week we are highlighting the barbed wire ball and posts that mark the Fort Hays-Fort Dodge Military Road on the Warner Ranch. It was erected by the Warner family and is by the limestone marker and plaque just off of SE A Road which is east of Highway 283 on the way to Jetmore. Visit www.santafetrail.org and www.santafetrail200.org for information about the trail.

Also information about the Santa Fe Trail can be found on Facebook. For local information contact Bill Bunyan in Dodge City at 620-227-8203 and Deb Calhoun in Cimarron at 620-339-9616.