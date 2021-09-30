Local entities partner for vaccination event
The SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging, in partnerships with the Boot Hill Casino and Resort, Newman College and Casey’s Cowtown will host a Protect Your Family and Community COVID-19 Vaccination/Booster Vaccine Event on Thursday, Oct. 7, 9 to 11:30 a.m. to be held at the Newman University Newman Café, 236 San Jose Drive in Dodge City.
What better way for you to say you are important to me and I want to protect you?
The first 25 individuals who receive the vaccine will receive an Aftercare Kit, $10 Voucher for a meal at the Boot Hill Casino (individuals must be 21 years of age or older) or a $10 Certificate to Casey’s Cowtown and a free Cowtown Rose Appetizer.
Questions? Contact SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging executive director Rick Schaffer at 620-225-8230.