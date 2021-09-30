Local entities partner for vaccination event

Courtesy SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging

Special to the Globe

The SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging, in partnerships with the Boot Hill Casino and Resort, Newman College and Casey’s Cowtown will host a Protect Your Family and Community COVID-19 Vaccination/Booster Vaccine Event on Thursday, Oct. 7, 9 to 11:30 a.m. to be held at the Newman University Newman Café, 236 San Jose Drive in Dodge City.

What better way for you to say you are important to me and I want to protect you?

The first 25 individuals who receive the vaccine will receive an Aftercare Kit, $10 Voucher for a meal at the Boot Hill Casino (individuals must be 21 years of age or older) or a $10 Certificate to Casey’s Cowtown and a free Cowtown Rose Appetizer.

Questions? Contact SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging executive director Rick Schaffer at 620-225-8230.