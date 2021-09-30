Local Program Serves Older Workers

Courtesy of OKEP

Special to the Globe

The Older Kansans Employment Program assists persons over the age of 55 to find full or part time employment.

Currently, Ford County has many job opportunities with better than minimum wage prices.

Employers appreciate the work ethics of older citizens, the reliability and experience of those 55 or older. These persons can be mentors to the younger work force.

A growing number of “baby boomers,” are retiring from a career of several years at the same job and now looking for “something to do”; therefore a part time or full time job to pass the time.

OKEP can help these persons who have not filled out a job application or compiled a resume for a long time.

OKEP’s Coordinator, Vickie Williamson, holds weekly employment opportunity meetings on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the SWKAA offices located at 236 San Jose in Dodge City.

A list of local job openings is made available and if you are interested in a position, Williamson can help you complete an application or set up an interview.

If there are no current openings that meet your needs, Williamson will spend time with you to learn your skills and abilities. She then will make contact with local employers who may need your talents.

Williamson advocates to local employers on behalf of older workers by in person meetings as well as presentations to civic and business organizations.

If you are a job seeker, contact us at 620-225-8230 or 1-800-742-9531 for a personal meeting, or attend the employment opportunity meeting on Wednesdays.