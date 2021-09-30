New Dodge City parks and facilities director is homegrown

The City of Dodge City didn't have to look for for its newest director for the parks and facilities department.

City officials announced Daniel Cecil will be taking over the reigns. Cecil had been the assistant director since December 2015.

"Becoming a parks director has been a professional goal of mine for many years," Cecil said. "I like the opportunity to help enhance people’s experience as they visit one of our many parks or facilities in Dodge City. I’ve always enjoyed being outdoors and this position gives me a chance to work in that capacity and give back to my community at the same time."

Born and raised in Dodge City, Cecil graduated from Dodge City High School in 2003 and went on to Dodge City Community College and graduated in 2005.

From DCCC, Cecil earned his Bachelors Of Science in Park Management and Conservation from Kansas State University where he graduated from in 2009.

Cecil joined the city parks and facilities department as a supervisor on August 19, 2013.

As for the future of Dodge City, Cecil said, "The future looks very bright for the parks and facilities department. We will continue to make upgrades to our existing infrastructure but also look at new projects that enhance the quality of life for our community members. "Wright Park Zoo, Long Branch Lagoon, youth tournaments and Mariah Hills Golf course will all be focal points for the department."

