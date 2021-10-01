Ford County Clerk issues reminder on voter registration

Debbie Cox

Ford County Clerk

The Nov. 2, General Election is fast approaching. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 12. If you have moved or changed your name, you must reregister to vote.

This year’s elections cover your local offices. There are city commissioners, school board members, college board members, drainage district members and improvement district members.

If you live in a small city, you may have a Mayor to vote on as well as counsel members, and hospital board members. For the people in the City of Dodge City there will be a special question on the ballot for you to vote on. For a list of candidates, you may go to www.fordcounty.net under the election page.

Advance early voting will begin Oct. 14, in the clerk’s office on the fourth floor, 100 Gunsmoke, Dodge City.

Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. We will have two evenings voting until 7 p.m, Tuesday October 26, and Thursday October 28, we will be voting from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. We will have one Saturday voting day, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. These will also take place in the clerk’s office on the fourth floor 100 Gunsmoke, Dodge City. The last day to vote in office is Monday, Nov. 1, at noon, KSA 25-1122(f).

If you would like to receive your ballot by mail, please contact the clerk’s office at 620-227-4551 for an application to be mailed to you, or you may go to fordcounty.net and down load an Application for a Mail Ballot, return it to our office. We will begin mailing ballots out Oct. 13, KSA 25-1123(a), 1122(f). The last day to mail out a ballot is Oct. 25.

We will be using the ballot drop boxes again this year. They will be located in the lobby as you come in the East door and the front entrance of the GIS department on the corner of Central and Gunsmoke.

Election Day is Tuesday Nov. 2.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. You will need to go to your assigned voting location. We have moved back to the Dodge City Civic Center starting this year. That polling location is for the people that voted at the Knights of Columbus Hall. We will still have the Hoover Pavilion in Wright Park as a polling location. If you are not sure where you are to go to vote on Election Day call the clerk’s office, we will look you up and let you know.

When you come to vote you must bring a government issued Photo ID to show.

The City of Dodge City will provide free rides to the polls on election day and to vote early starting Oct. 14. Please call 620-225-8119 for a ride.