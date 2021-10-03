DCCC helicopter program site involved in Arizona crash

The Associated Press has reported a crash occurred near a Phoenix, Arizona, airport on Friday, Oct. 1.

The report stated a helicopter and single-engine plane collided in midair where two people were killed.

The helicopter was operated by Quantum Helicopters, a flight school where Dodge City Community College operates its instructor program.

According to the DCCC Facebook page, the Federal Aviation Administration released a statement Friday after the incident.

According to the FAA, two people were aboard each aircraft.

"A single-engine Piper PA-28 and a Robinson R22 helicopter collided in the vicinity of Chandler Municipal Airport in Arizona around 7:42 a.m. local time today. The helicopter crashed near the airport, and the airplane landed safely on the runway with a damaged landing gear. Initial reports indicate two people were aboard each aircraft.

The FAA will release the tail numbers after investigators verify them. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents."

The AP reported the plane was operated by Flight Operations Academy, also a flight school according to Chandler, Arizona Police.

In an additional statement from DCCC, it stated, "Dodge City Community College administration received reports shortly after 9:30 a.m. CST, on Friday, Oct. 1, regarding an incident at the Chandler Municipal Airport, in Chandler, Ariz., at the site of the DC3 Flight Instructor Program. At this time, details are still forthcoming, and officials are working to notify the appropriate families of those involved in the incident.

"Josh Thompson, the DCCC Director of Security and the head of the DCCC Critical Incident Response Plan, is on-site coordinating with local emergency responders. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the pilots and their families.

"DCCC will continue to share more information as it becomes available from the appropriate authorities."

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com