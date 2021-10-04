De La Rosa joins Western Plains Medical Complex board

Assistant city manager Ernestor De La Rosa has added another title to his name.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, De La Rosa was named to the board at Western Plains Medical Complex.

According to WPMC, De La Rosa will be replacing outgoing board member and vice-chairman Ryan Ausmus. Ausmus had been on the board since 2014.

“Mr. De La Rosa has represented so many organizations in so many different settings, and has dedicated his career to ensure that our community continues to grow socially and economically. I know he’ll be a wonderful colleague to work with, and an excellent addition to the Board,” said Chairman of the Board of Trustees Rick Sowers.

In addition to his role as assistant city manager, De La Rosa is a coordinator with the Southwest Kansas Coalition and facilitated the Complete Count Committee for the Census 2020 in Dodge City and Ford County.

He also represents the City of Dodge City on the Kansas Hispanic Latino American Affairs Commission and the Kansas Racial Equity and Justice Commission — an appointment made by Gov. Laura Kelly.

De La Rosa is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient, born and raised in Mexico, who immigrated to the United States at the age of 13.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com