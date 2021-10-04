Historical Society Schedules Cemetery Tours in October

October is upon us and with it comes unique events happening throughout the area. Among them will be the Historical Cemetery Tours by the Ford County Historical Society.

On Oct. 16-17 and 23-24, the historical society will hold tours at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. each date of the tour.

Participants will ride the DC Trolley from the Ford County Legacy Center, located at 310 Gunsmoke Street, to Maple Grove Cemetery for a 45-minute walking tour.

"This is not a ghost tour but rather will focus on telling the story of 10 of Dodge City’s founding families," the historical society said in a news release. "The group will visit their final resting places and honor their memory with the telling of their story. Tour groups are limited to 20 persons.

"This is a walking tour, so participants will need to be able walk a distance and may encounter uneven ground."

Historical Cemetery Tour tickets are available at the Visitors Information Center, located at 400 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd and are $20 each (cash only).

Refreshments will be available at the legacy center before and after the tour times along with a souvenir booklet with tour information.

Sponsors for the Historic Cemetery Tours include Swaim Funeral Home, Flowers by Irene, Ziegler Funeral Chapel and the Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau.

