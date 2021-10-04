SWKAAA scheduling appointments for 2021 Medicare Part D Open Enrollment Period

Courtesy SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging

Special to the Globe

The SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging (SWKAAA) is now scheduling appointments for the 2021 Medicare Part D Open Enrollment Period. This open enrollment period is Oct. 15, through Dec. 7.

Call 620-225-8230 to make your appointment to have a Medicare counselor review your medications for a possible change in your Drug Prescription Plan that may save you money. Or ask them about your Medicare Supplemental Plan or Medicare Advantage Plan to find you the best coverage. Not from Dodge City? Call SWKAAA to find your own local area Medicare counselor.