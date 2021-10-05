Debaters compete in three debates so far this season

Lead by new coach Johnny Dunlap, the Dodge City High School debate team 2021-22 season is underway with the team competing in three debates so far as well as attending the Kansas Wesleyan University Heart of America Debate Clinic on Saturday, Sep. 11 in Salina.

According to Dunlap, at the clinic the students learned about this year’s topic, techniques and strategies to use in debate and got to watch a demonstration debate between students from Kansas Wesleyan University, one of the strongest Speech and Debate programs in the country winning several national championships in the last decade or so.

In competition, for opening weekend the Novice Division traveled to Garden City High School for a Novice Helper tournament where varsity and junior varsity debaters helped the novices through two rounds of the tournament then competed in three rounds on their own.

Dunlap said the emphasis of the tournament was on education rather than competition to help first-year debaters see some of the complexities of debate in a tournament setting against teams from other schools.

While new novices were off getting educated, other team members were off at the Dana Hensley Debate Invitational at Wichita Collegiate, a competition of 17 schools in Kansas.

According to Dunlap, varsity seniors Maria Cruz and Autumn Kline earned medals as they finished in 6th place with a 3-1 record.

Novices Katie Klecker and Celia Leon had a 2-2 record in their first-ever debate tournament, varsity team Paris Rivas and Joel Soto finished 1-3, and junior varsity team Owen Wesley and Maybelline Morales finished 1-3.

“For a first tournament, I’m quite pleased with how we did," said Dunlap. "It showed me what we need to improve and what we’re doing well. It’s difficult to see that with in-class debates. And, it’s great to be competing in person again after competing virtually all last season. It’s important to remember that’s also a first for the junior varsity (2nd year) debaters.”

On the weekend of Sept. 24-25, the debate team traveled to Wichita Southeast to compete in their first Debate Coaches Invitational (DCI) qualifier, a higher-level varsity tournament held the weekend before State Championships in January and only those who qualify earlier in the season are invited to compete.

While no DCHS team earned a medal at this larger tournament, it served as a great practice run before State Champs against some of the best teams in the state, according to Dunlap.

“We had more teams with a winning record and the team that finished 1-4 lost three of those rounds on split decisions, meaning they could have gone either way,” Dunlap said.

The junior varsity team Alejandra Del Real and Leslie Galdamez went 3-2, novice team Katie Klecker and Celia Leon finished 3-2, varsity team Maria Cruz and Elizabeth Cox went 2-3, novice team Kim Hernandez and Chloe Cookson went 2-3 and varsity team Camillah Khan and Angelica Plata finished 1-4.

This week will see the debate team competing on Tuesday in Liberal, Maize South High School on Thursday and again to Wichita Saturday, Oct. 9, to compete in a tournament at Bishop Carroll High School.

