Vote now to advance Main Street Dodge City to the next round

The 6th annual America’s Main Streets contest “Road to Recovery,” kicked-off in September by Independent We Stand, a national small business movement of independent small business owners whose mission is to inspire other small business owners to better understand and celebrate their locally owned status.

The contest will take place over three months virtually with the goal to help consumers, small business owners and Main Street organizations reward a deserving Main Street with $25,000 in cash and sponsor-related prizes.

Among the nominees is Main Street Dodge City.

“Independent We Stand wants to help locally owned businesses not just survive the pandemic, but thrive in their communities,” said Independent We Stand co-founder Bill Brunelle in a news release. “After the massive nationwide shutdowns due to COVID, we recognize the pride business owners take in their Main Streets, and we want to help share those stories through our contest. It’s more important now than ever, to get behind these businesses with our support.”

A non-profit organization dedicated to the revitalization and preservation of the downtown area, Main Street Dodge City works to create partnerships with public and private sector to achieve its mission.

"We have a Revitalization Improvement Program that offers a grant and a 0% interest loan to our downtown businesses to aid in the revitalization of their buildings," said Main Street director Coral Lopez. "The heart of our community is downtown, making it a clear representation of our entire community.

"Therefore, our organization receives funding and support from not only businesses in our downtown but all throughout the community and local government."

According to Lopez, the City of Dodge City is in the process of a streetscape project that will bring new life to downtown and address major aging infrastructure issues.

Lopez said the State of Kansas Department of Transportation has awarded a $2 million grant towards the $10 million project.

For the $25,000 contest, voting is underway and running into the quarterfinals set on Nov. 7.

The semifinal voting will be from Nov. 15 to Dec. 12 and the America’s Main Streets “Road to Recovery” winner will be announced on Dec. 20.

On Feb. 14, 2022, the “Show Your Main Streets Some Love” event will be held and the America’s Main Streets “Road to Recovery” winner will announce the plans for $25,000 grand prize.

For more information on Main Street Dodge City, visit https://www.mainstreetdodgecity.org/ or contact Lopez at corall@dodgedev.or or 620-371-3872.

To vote for Main Street Dodge City in the contest, visit MainStreetContest.com.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com