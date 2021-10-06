Transportation, ag and technology come together in virtual conference

Courtesy Kansas State Department of Transportation

Special to the Globe

Agriculture, transportation and technology are key economic drivers across the upper Midwest. A first-ever multi-state virtual conference will provide stakeholders from those industries an opportunity to learn from each other and plan how to maximize regional strengths.

Public and private sector representatives from more than a dozen Midwest states will participate via ZOOM in the HomeField Advantage Heartland Conference, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.

The goal, according to the event organizers, the Kansas Departments of Agriculture and Transportation, is to “leverage investments in infrastructure and technology to build stronger communities throughout the Heartland.”

“Now is the time to identify partnerships and regional strategies that generate game-changing results for generations to come,” said Julie Lorenz, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Transportation and President of the Mid-America Association of State Transportation Officials (MAASTO). “Maximizing investments in state infrastructure requires multi-state and public-private sector partnerships.”

According to Secretary Lorenz, the HomeField Advantage conference will feature interactive discussion to identify potential pilot projects focused on driving down the cost of transporting agriculture products and improving access to carbon credit markets and other economic opportunities.

This conference provides important data/trends/info for ag producers/shippers, ag developers and manufacturers, rail and barge operators, internet service providers, state department of transportation program managers, carbon credit program managers, city/county economic development officials, transportation logistics industry officials, legislators, mayors and city/county commissioners.

Initial organizations participating in the HomeField Advantage Conference include the MAASTO-member states of Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin, as well as departments of transportation from Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Soy Transportation Coalition are also involved. Participating companies include Cargill, Lindsay Corporation, Amazon and Locus Agricultural Solutions.

The conference is free, but registration is required. Register at, https://www.ksdotike.org/homefield.