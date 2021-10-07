Folk Legacy Trio head to Dodge City for community concert

The Folk Legacy Trio will be the latest performance from the Dodge City Community Concert Association. The group will perform at the Dodge City Civic Center on Monday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are: season tickets adult-$50; student-$20; family-$120; single event tickets; adult-$25; student-$10 and family-$60.

According to the concert association, the Folk Legacy Trio perform music from the 1960s and 1970s during the folk era.

On its website, the Folk Legacy Trio is made up of members George Grove — formerly with the Kingston Trio for 41 years — Rick Dougherty — former member of the Limeliters and Kingston Trio for 25 years and Jerry Siggins, former lead singer of the legendary doo-wop group The Diamonds for 27 years.

The group will perform music from acts such as The Weavers, The Kingston Trio, The Limeliters, Peter Paul & Mary, The New Christy Minstrels, The Brothers Four, Joan Baez, Gordon Lightfoot, Simon & Garfunkel, John Denver and many more.

For more information on the concert association, visit http://www.concertassociation.net/dodgecityks/index.cfm.

For more information on the Folk Legacy Trio, visit https://www.folklegacytrio.com/.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com