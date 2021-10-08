DCCC releases victim names in Arizona helicopter crash

The Dodge City Community College has released the names of the two victims who died in an Oct. 1 helicopter crash in Chandler, Arizona, where the DCCC Flight Instructor Program is held.

"Dodge City Community College is deeply saddened by the loss of instructor, Jessica Brandal, and student, Michael Papendick, who lost their lives in an incident on Oct. 1, in Chandler, Ariz," DCCC said in a statement. "Because the families have asked for privacy during this time of grief, DCCC requests that the public honors their wishes."

It was reported on Oct. 1, a helicopter and single-engine plane collided in midair where two people were killed in Arizona.

The helicopter was operated by Quantum Helicopters, a flight school where Dodge City Community College operates its instructor program.

The Associated Press reported the plane was operated by Flight Operations Academy, also a flight school according to Chandler, Arizona Police.

The college also shared a GoFundMe memorial for the Papendick Family, “Remembering Michael Papendick.”

Visit the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembermikepappy to help pay for funeral expenses and other financial obligations.

"An ongoing investigation is underway by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board," DCCC said. "However, no additional details are available at this time."

