Time to test those smoke alarms

Back in September, the Community Housing Association of Dodge City joined with the Dodge City Fire Department and the City of Dodge City Inspections Department, for the installation of 56 free smoke alarms, provided by the American Red Cross, for residents in Dodge City.

In capping off Fire Prevention Week which ran from Oct. 3-9, CHAD is urging residents to test their smoke alarms as part of Sound the Alarm Saturday. The testing is part of a preventative measure of home fires as winter weather comes in.

Additionally, CHAD offered other measures residents can take:

Test your smoke alarms and practice your two-minute home fire escape drill — the amount of time that experts say you may have to get out before it’s too late. Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like and talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information.

Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.

Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced because components such batteries can become less reliable. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

Include at least two ways to exit every room in your home in your escape plan.

Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

Tailor your escape plan to everyone’s needs in your household. If you are deaf or hard of hearing, install strobe light and bed-shaker alarms to help alert you to a fire. When practicing your plan, include any devices or people that can help you to get out safely.

If anyone is in need of smoke alarms or for more information on other assistance programs, contact Angie Gonzalez at 620-227-9501.

Program applications are available online at www.dodgecityhousing.com, in person at 101 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd, 2nd floor or email at angieg@dodgedev.org.