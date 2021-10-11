DCHS Debate takes 2nd at Great Bend Invitational

The Dodge City High School debate team rung in eight medals and an overall second place finish at the Great Bend High School Debate Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 2.

According to DCHS debate coach Johnny Dunlap, seniors Autumn Klein and Elizabeth Cox finished with a 3-2 record and fourth place overall while seniors Camilah Khan and Paris Rivas finished with a 3-2 record and fifth place and senior Jim Huynh and junior Alexandra Morales earned a 2-3 record and sixth place.

Finishing in eighth place with a 3-2 record were novices Katie Klecker and Savannah Barr.

“That was a real heartbreaker for them," said Dunlap. "Going into the last round, they were in second place with a chance to take first if they won. Unfortunately, they did not win that round and the margin between the top teams was so thin, they dropped all the way to eighth place.”

The team of senior Angelica Plata and sophomore Owen Wesley finished 2-3 while sophomores Erica Rodriguez and Yamir Gardea finished 2-3, and sophomores Leslie Galdamez and Maybelline Morales finished 1-4.

Then on Tuesday, Oct. 5, the team traveled to Liberal for the Liberal Novice Night.

The team earned two medals.

“Novice tournaments are generally low-pressure, educationally driven tournaments that give 1st-year debaters some much-needed experience," said Dunlap. "They’re generally a lot of fun, and supposed to be a low-stakes environment. The students don’t approach it like that, as competition often brings out their competitive side, but the tournament helps highlight what they need to work on and what they do well.”

The team of Chole Cookson and Kim Hernandez took third place finishing with a 2-1 record and each a medal.

Taking fourth place were Ellie Bunall and Francisco Lopez who finished 2-1 and Litzy Andazola and Savannah Barr earned a 1-3 record while Arianna Facundo and Leda Lopez finished 0-3.

