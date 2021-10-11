Kansas Department of Revenue scam notice

Bill Carr

Ford County Sheriff

Citizens of Ford County,

I have now been contacted by two community members who have received a text message from a suspicious phone number purporting to be with the Kansas Department of Revenue.

The message states something to the effect of:

“Kansas Department of Revenue – (Driver License Office) requires you to validate your driver license details due to a security upgrade of our system. Failure to validate your details may lead to the suspension of your license. Please validate your details below now!:” hyperlink to the site.

“DO NOT CLICK ON THE LINK,” this is a scam!

I repeat Do Not Click on the Link to validate.

Remember to trust your instincts. If it doesn’t feel right, then it’s probably not right. Do not provide any personal information over the phone or internet unless absolutely necessary. Do not let anyone talk you into paying for bonds or court costs over the phone either.

Never send funds via Paypal, Vinmo, gift cards, or music cards, etc…

Stay vigilant and remember to call or stop by the Ford County Sheriff’s Office or the Dodge City Police Department with any questions or concerns.