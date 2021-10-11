New CHAD build underway

The Community Housing Association of Dodge City and Dodge City Community College Building Trades Program will be partnering on their eighth affordable housing unit.

According to economic development housing and special projects coordinator Angie Gonzalez, the partnership will allow for the building of affordable quality housing while training its future workforce.

"Building a new home aligns with the college curriculum while teaching working conditions and energy efficiency," said Gonzalez. "CHAD and DCCC have previously built seven other units, which have been sold to moderate income families."

The new build is a vacant lot located at 811 N. 1st Ave., which was donated by the City of Dodge City.

According to Gonzalez, house plans were donated by Williamson Architecture while Pella Windows donated windows.

"CHAD prefers to build the new homes on vacant lots in existing blighted neighborhoods as infills," said Gonzalez. "The infill homes help complete the neighborhood while encouraging neighboring owners to invest in their properties.

"Partnerships are vital to our organization, along with the DCCC we have many local partnerships."

For more information about CHAD, visit www.DodgeCityHousing.com/CHAD or call 620-227-9501 or email Gonzalez at angieg@dodgedev.org.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com