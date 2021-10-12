All-Time Greats Meryl Davis, Charlie White, Kurt Browning to Headline Show

This Christmas season will bring the stars out as United Wireless Arena for the 2021 Stars On Ice "Holiday" tour on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m.

According to UWA, the event will feature Olympic Gold, Silver and Bronze Medalists, two-time World Champions and six-time United States Dance Champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White, along with legendary Canadian figure skater Kurt Browning.

Rounding out the rest of the cast will be Olympic Gold medalist Ilia Kulik; 2014 U.S. Olympic team Bronze medalist and three-time U.S. national champion Ashley Wagner; 2018 U.S. Olympic team Bronze medalist and seven-time U.S. national championship medalist Mirai Nagasu; 2014 U.S. Olympic team Bronze medalist and four-time U.S. national champion Jeremy Abbott; two-time U.S. national champion Alissa Czisny; three-time World Medalists and 2018 Olympians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje and U.S. national champion Ryan Bradley.

Tickets will range from $49-$59 and will be available at www.ticketmaster.com or the UWA box office. Group discounts will also be available for parties of 10 or more.

Additionally, there will be a BOGO offer of Buy one adult ticket (full price) and get up to 2 kids (ages 3-12) tickets at half price. Kids 2 and under are free.

Please visit www.starsonice.com for the latest show announcements.

Details and links to tickets can be found at https://www.unitedwirelessarena.com/events/2021/stars.

