Wine & Cheese event returning this Saturday

After a year away, the Wine & Cheese Event hosted by the Dodge City Public Library and Foundation will return on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Dodge City Public Library with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

According to DCPL, the event will feature Kansas Poet Laureate, Huascar Medina, author of Un Mango Grows in Kansas.

Medina held his first event as Poet Laureate several years ago in Dodge City.

Tickets will be $25 each and must be purchased in advance at the library to attend. All attendees must be 21 or older.

Boot Hill Distillery will be on-hand to provide tastings and food, wine, door prizes and silent auction items will also be available with all proceeds going to the Dodge City Public Library.

For more information, contact DCPL executive director Lori Juhlin at lorij@dcpl.info.

