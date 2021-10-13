Mueller-Schmidt House Project Awarded KPA Award of Merit

The Mueller-Schmidt House (Home of Stone) can also be called an award-winning museum as the Kansas Preservation Alliance announced the house received the 2021 Award of Merit.

Located at 112 E. Vine St. in Dodge City, the Home of Stone was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on Feb. 23, 1972.

The limestone residence with ornate masonry and woodwork at each of its facades was built in 1880 and is the museum for the Ford County Historical Society.

According to the Kansas Preservation Alliance, Inc., the KPA is a statewide, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to supporting the preservation of Kansas’ heritage through education, advocacy, cooperation with like-minded individuals and groups, and participation in the preservation of historic structures and locations.

Since 1979, the KPA has been, "Preserving the past to enrich the future. Historic Preservation is essential to the vitality and development of Kansas communities."

According to KPA marketing director Jenny Russell, the Home of Stone has gone under recent renovations starting in 2016 when the exterior envelope was in need of multiple repairs.

"Ben Moore Studio was hired to produce a report of necessary repair work for the Ford County Historical Society to use for grant applications and alternative funding," said Russell in a news release. "The Historical Society later received a Heritage Trust Fund grant from the State Historic Preservation Office.

"The firm was then hired to complete construction drawings and bid documents for the repair work and to perform construction administration."

The Home of Stone repair work, according to Russell, included masonry repointing, window and door repair, porch roof repairs, foundation waterproofing and repair and regrading of the soil to direct water away from the building.

"Ben Moore Studio was involved with bidding and contract negotiation as well as performing construction observation visits," said Russell. "We worked closely with the client and contractor to work out details accurate to the historic construction of the residence."

The KPA organization is currently conducting a membership and sponsorship drive.

For more information on KPA or to nominate a worthy building preservation project, search Kansas Preservation Alliance on Facebook or kansaspreservationalliance.org.

