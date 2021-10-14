Perfect Fit Therapy Clinic making immediate local impact

In just a little over two months of operations, Perfect Fit Therapy Clinic, located at 2603 Central Ave. in Dodge City, is already making an impact in the community.

According to clinical director and president of Perfect Fit Foundation of SWK Trista Fergerson, the clinic began as a foundation and is a nonprofit organization owned and operated by Perfect Fit Foundation.

"We are an organization that begin in August 2019," Fergerson said. "The foundation was created with the sole purpose of providing to children that are not getting the resources they deserve. It began from a group of moms seeking out services for their own children. "(In) 2019 was the organizational date in August. The clinic open doors for the grand opening in the spring of 2021. The clinic officially begin serving children in August 2021."

In that time the clinic surpassed its main goal of, "Simply to provide," according to Fergerson. "However, seeing the impact that has already been made, we have so many more goals. We hope to have a diagnostic team on hand so that families of western Kansas can get diagnoses locally and faster. Many families are traveling to Kansas City or Wichita and are waiting between nine and 18 months for that diagnosis because of the lengthy waitlist process. Our goal is to provide a team that can diagnose.

"We also hope to one day have a larger campus that can hold community events for parents and families together."

Among the services being provided by Perfect Fit Therapy Clinic is

Applied Behavior Analysis with its board certified Behavior Analysis and Registered Behavior Techs, as well as Speech-Language Therapy.

According to Fergerson, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) is a scientific approach to understanding behavior. ABA refers to a set of principles that focus on how behaviors change, or are affected by the environment, as well as how learning takes place. The term behavior refers to skills and actions needed to talk, play, and live

ABA therapy applies our understanding of how behavior works to real situations. The goal is to increase behaviors that are helpful and decrease behaviors that are harmful or affect learning.

For ABA therapy, there are levels and degrees of administration at the clinic with a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) as the supervisor which individualizes assessments and creates the appropriate treatment plan for the child.

"Each plan is engendered specifically for each individual child," said Fergerson. "While many of the techniques are generalized across kids, the way in which they are performed and how they are specific to each child is very different. Each child is paired with a registered behavior technician throughout the day. That person has been trained by our BCBA on how to implement this treatment plan effectively and appropriately for each child."

Holding a master's degree in applied behavior analysis, the board certified behavior analyst is licensed after accruing 2,000 fieldwork supervision hours, passing the board exam, as well as being licensed by the state of Kansas as a licensed behavior analyst.

An intensive training course is administered for registered behavior technicians along with the performing of a task list and a board exam.

The Perfect Fit Clinic has four behavior analysts through HEARTSPRING in Wichita. The analysts supervise three registered behavior technicians.

"We also have two autism specialist registered with the state of Kansas on staff," said Fergerson. "One autism specialist as well as one registered behavior technician are currently in the supervision process to become a BCBA.

"Two more will begin that process in the spring. It is a two-year process to create a BCBA and when this process completes we will have four on staff locally and full-time."

For its Speech-Language Therapy, the Perfect Fit Clinic has a speech-language pathologist on staff who holds a master's degree and clinical level certification and a decade of experience working with children not only with special needs, but developmental delays and physical impairments.

According to Fergerson, speech therapy is the assessment and treatment of communication problems and speech disorders. It is performed by speech-language pathologists (SLPs), which are often referred to as speech therapists. Speech therapy techniques are used to improve communication.

Typically A SLP works with children with developmental language delays, hearing delays or hearing loss, articulation delays, apraxia, FEEDING A disorders, as well as physical impairments with the tongue, lips or mouth.

Going forward, Fergerson said, "We hope to engage school districts with training for staff that can aid in not just children with autism but any child with any behavioral need."

For more information on the Perfect Fit Clinic and its services, call 620-789-0111, email at officemanager@perfectfit.foundation or

or stop by its office in person at 2603 Central Ave.

