National Weather Service in Dodge City confirms 2 tornadoes in Ford County from Oct. 12 storm

The National Weather Service in Dodge City confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Ford County during the Tuesday, Oct. 12 storm front.

According to the NWS, an assessment was conducted of the storm system and concluded one tornado touched down near Howell in Ford County and one near Spearville.

According to the assessment, the Howell touch down occurred at 10:12 p.m. on Oct. 12, and was rated an EF0 with estimated peak winds of 80 miles per hour and lasted seven miles with a maximum width of 75 yards.

The summary of the tornado stated, "Short-lived tornado starting south of Howell that mostly impacted open fields with only minor damage to a farm outbuilding."

The Spearville touch down occurred at 10:39 p.m. on Oct. 12 and was rated an EF1 with estimated peak winds of 110 miles per hour. The tornado lasted 10.7 miles with a maximum width of 75 yards.

The summary of the Spearville tornado stated, "Damage with this fast-moving vortex was confined to mostly rural locations in northeast Ford and southeast Hodgeman Counties.

"Several pivot irrigation systems were flipped along with some farm outbuildings damaged. Also of note, strong straight-line winds up to 100 mph occurred immediately to the southeast of the vortex with multiple round bales rolled over one quarter mile."

The summaries indicated there were no injuries or deaths in Ford County from the tornadoes.

To view the Oct. 12 storm assessment, visit https://www.weather.gov/ddc/QLCSTornadoesOct122021.

