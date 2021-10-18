Candidate forums for 2021 local election coming this week

Special to the Globe

Lead for America will be hosting Dodge City Candidate Forums on Wednesday, Oct. 20 and Thursday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center, 4100 W Comanche St., in Dodge City.

The forum on Wednesday, Oct. 20 will be City Commission Candidates. The forum on Thursday, Oct. 21 will be USD 443 School Board Candidates from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and DCCC Board of Trustees Candidates from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Both forums will be livestreamed on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Lead4DodgeCity.

Candidate forums are an opportunity for candidates running for local office to state their positions on pertinent issues. The general public is encouraged to attend and will be given the opportunity to submit questions to be answered by the candidates.