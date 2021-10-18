DCCC TRIO Program Receives $1.3M Grant

Lance Ziesch

On Sept. 29, the U. S. Department of Education/Office of Postsecondary Education, informed Dodge City Community College (DCCC) of a successful new grant application award that totals $1,385,000. The new grant, which allocates $277,385 each year from 2021 to 2026, will be used to support and to enhance the college’s TRIO Program.

TRIO, which is a Federal outreach and student services program designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, includes eight programs targeted to serve and assist low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to postbaccalaureate programs. In addition, it also includes a training program for directors and staff of TRIO projects.

“Starting Oct. 1, DCCC will host a TRIO Talent Search Program to help low-income and first-generation college students to access higher education,” Gregory Roberts, DCCC Student Support Services Director, said. “The DCCC TRIO Talent Search Program will provide five years of funding to help 500 middle school and high school students, in 8th through 12th grades, to find their paths to college. These students will be the first members of their families to earn bachelor’s degrees as they prepare for and enroll in college.”

One of several Federal TRIO Programs, the DCCC Talent Search Program—which is the college’s first such program in more than 20 years—will identify and assist middle school and high school students who have the potential to succeed in higher education, Roberts said.

“Nationally, at least two-thirds of the students in each TRIO Talent Search Program are from low-economic backgrounds and from families in which neither parent has a bachelor’s degree,” Roberts said. “The TRIO Talent Search Program provides these students with counseling as well as information about college admissions requirements, scholarship opportunities, and various student financial aid programs, so that TRIO Talent Search Program participants can better understand their educational opportunities and options.”

More than 309,000 TRIO Talent Search Program participants are enrolled in the 473 TRIO Talent Search projects/programs in the United States. And according to the U. S. Department of Education / Office of Postsecondary Education, in the fiscal year of 2020, 80% of TRIO Talent Search Program participants enrolled in postsecondary institutions immediately following their high school graduations.