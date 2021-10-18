Lunch and Learn for Fort Hays State University’s Social Work Cohorts

Courtesy of Rural Education & Workforce Alliance

Special to the Globe

Employers and potential students from Southwest Kansas will have the opportunity to participate in a Lunch and Learn for Fort Hays State University’s Social Work programs in Dodge City on Monday, Nov. 1. The Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation, Rural Education & Workforce Alliance and Fort Hays State University, are partnering to allow employers and potential students interested in the Social Work program to receive information about the courses that will begin at the University/Training Center in Fall 2022.

Octavio Ramirez, Rhonda Weimer, Rekala Tuxhorn and Dr. Timothy Davis will be in attendance to discuss the benefits of getting a bachelor or master’s degree in social work, courses needed, program requirements, clinical requirements and how to apply for the Dodge City cohorts.

The purpose of the Social Work Lunch and Learn is to allow for employers, and potential students to be exposed to the details of these programs.

“We are excited to continue this partnership with Fort Hays State University by starting another cohort out of the University/Training Center and hope that employers will strongly consider assisting employees in continuing their education as we gain access to programs such as this, that will fill the workforce gaps,” said Rural Education and Workforce Alliance coordinator, Kyla Keller. “Our concept of the University/Training Center is to work with the Universities across the state to provide a blended mix of degree programs and trainings that enhance the community college degrees and meet our workforce needs”.

The Bachelor of Social Work will be launching this cohort in Fall 2022 in Dodge City.

For more information, contact Keller at 620-227-9501 or kkeller@dodgedev.org.