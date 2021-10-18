RSVP program holding Halloween Parade Oct. 30

The first annual "Halloween Parade" held by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The parade will begin at the Long Branch Lagoon parking lot and end at the Boot Hill Museum.

The parade is in part a fundraiser going towards the RSVP program, and a contest for best vehicle-decorating efforts with the top three winners receiving trophies.

“We’re trying something different this year in selecting the winners," said RSVP director Annalynn Kirkhart. "We’ll post photos of each vehicle on our Facebook page, without sharing personal information, and let the winners be decided by popular vote. The most 'likes' will be awarded the first, second and third place trophies. "We’ll then announce the winners on Nov. 1.”

There will be a $10 entrance fee for those interested in entering their vehicle, with only their name and phone number required to be entered in the parade.

According to RSVP, the entrance fee can be mailed to Ford County RSVP at 2501 N 14th Avenue, Dodge City Kansas or dropped off at 236 San Jose Drive room #127 in Dodge City.

Organizations or businesses interested in sponsoring this event, contact Kirkhart at 620-227-7077 or stop by 236 San Jose Drive in Dodge City, to learn more about the RSVP program and how they can participate.

